Springtown food bank to open Dec. 12, 30 and 20
by The Press and Standard | December 13, 2018 8:29 am
Springtown U.M.C. Lowcountry Food Bank change of date
Due to Christmas week the Foodbank will instead be open
Thursday, December 20th
3PM to 5PM
Foodbank dates for December, 2018 are the following:
Thursday, December 13
Thursday, December 12
3pm to 5pm
