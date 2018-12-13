Sparta Live

Springtown food bank to open Dec. 12, 30 and 20

by | December 13, 2018 8:29 am

Springtown U.M.C. Lowcountry Food Bank change of date

Due to Christmas week the Foodbank will instead be open

Thursday, December 20th

3PM to 5PM

Foodbank dates for December, 2018 are the following:

Thursday, December 13

Thursday, December 12

3pm to 5pm

