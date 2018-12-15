Sorority celebrates 35th anniversary

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:17 am

Xi Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrated its 35th anniversary on Saturday Nov. 10 with an evening of “Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence in Service.”

Members of the Divine Nine — Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi, Kappa Alpha Psi, Delta Sigma Theta, and Sigma Gamma Rho — were also in attendance and offered words of commendation to the chapter, along with sorority members from other chapters in South Carolina and Georgia.

A major highlight of the evening was the recognition of the chapter’s Golden Sorors — ladies who have been members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for at least 50 years. Recognized with a gold crown and sash were: Queen Gilliard (66 years), Mamie Peeples (65 years), Lizzie K. Kinloch (63 years) and Lula Smalls (61 years).

Eleven members were also recognized as Silver Stars for being a member at least 25 years: Alice Behlin, Edith Bright-Washington, Rosemary P. Choice, Joyce W. Davis, Cynthia C. Gant, Evelyn J. Green, Beverly C. Haynes, Linda S. Jordan, Phyllis W. Murdaugh, Edna Kitty Summers, and Leila W. Williams.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University and is the first Greek sorority for educated African American women.

The Xi Omega Omega chapter takes great pride in knowing that this chapter is a part of nearly 300,000 women who have dedicated their lives to be of “Service to All Mankind,” 110 years after the sorority’s founding.

Xi Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was chartered Nov. 5, 1983 in Walterboro. Charter members/officers were: Cynthia Gant, president; Phyllis Murdaugh, vice-president; Dorothy Roundtree, secretary; Delores Williams, assistant secretary, Catherine B. Bodison, corresponding secretary; Manda Jenkins, treasurer; Vera Goff, financial secretary; Naomi McMillian, parliamentarian; Lizzie Kinloch, hospitality chairman; Marie Samuels, public relations chairman; Agnes Bright, Edith Frasier, Queen Gilliard, Beverly Haynes, Joyce Washington and Leila Williams.

Xi Omega Omega chapter continuously demonstrates its commitment of “Service to All Mankind” through community service and involvement in projects and programs to enhance education, strengthen the family, and improve the health and financial well-being of the community.

The chapter has donated backpacks, provided annual scholarships to graduating seniors, made and provided dresses for girls in Africa, collected and distributed seasonal wraps and blankets, and donated new and gently used shoes to Soles 4 Souls.

They also participate in breast cancer awareness, Pink Goes Red for the American Heart Association, Relay for Life, Walk America, Alzheimer’s Awareness/Longest Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service community project, sponsored a voter registration drive and hosted a senior citizens’ luncheon.

This year, the sorority is observing National Caregivers Day to provide support to those who compassionately care for loved ones daily.

During the anniversary celebration, caregivers were recognized and honored for the important work they do for others.