Sheriff’s Office settling into new home

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:51 pm

Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland had two primary goals in mind as the plans for the new Law Enforcement Center were being formulated.

He wanted every facet of the sheriff’s office in one location. And he wanted a new facility that would boost the morale of the approximately 130 employees who call the center home.

Now that the sheriff office’s new home at 394 Mable T. Willis Blvd. is open for business, Strickland says both of those goals have been realized.

No longer do sworn officers and the clerical staff have to work in offices on Miller Street that were either too cold or too hot, worry about falling plaster, leaky windows and the other inconveniences that come from trying to house modern law enforcement in an antiquated building.

No longer do the members of the Criminal Investigative Unit have to contend with doing their work in the cramped basement of the Colleton County Magistrates’ Office on Klein Street.

Moving day was actually several weeks long; a few employees moved from their old locations to the new one every couple of days. The staggered relocation was caused by the need to have the employees’ computers shut down at one location and put back to work at the Law Enforcement Center.

The move is not over yet. The emergency dispatch center’s move from its home in the old Warshaw Building to the Law Enforcement Center will occur sometime in the first quarter of 2019, when the new custom-built dispatch center equipment is expected to be delivered.

The construction of the new Law Enforcement Center was made possible when voters approved the Capital Project Sales Tax in November 2014.

The ballot issue that sought the sales tax was required to contain a list of the projects the one-cent sales tax would be used to fund. A new Law Enforcement Center was fourth on the priority list for the funding with $5,170,000 allocated to construct the new facility on Mable T. Willis Boulevard.

Although the sheriff’s office has a new address, the non-emergency telephone number remains the same, 843-549-2211, and the sheriff’s office regular office hours remain the same, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.