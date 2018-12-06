Sharon Stevenson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Sharon Stevenson

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Sharon Marlene Craven Stevenson, wife of John H. Stevenson Jr., passed away Wednesday at Roper Hospital in Charleston. She was 66.

Sharon was born in Walterboro October 3, 1952, a daughter of Edith Ackerman Craven Mason and the late Charles Esdorn Craven Jr. She and her husband were the former owners and operators of Ivanhoe Cinemas in Walterboro, Oakbrook Cinemas in Summerville, Celebrity Scoops…which later became The Glass House…and the Longhorn Steakhouse in Walterboro. Sharon was a member of Grace Advent Christian Church, and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, and her husband of 44 years, she is survived by her children Vern “Jesse” Stevenson (Marlena) and Courtney Virginia Stevenson (Tonya Strickland) all of Sarasota, Fla. There are nine grandchildren: Dutch Stevenson, Kiya Molinek, Kevin and Reed Stevenson, Tyler Asher, and Taylor, Jameson, Trinity and Cash Stevenson. Sharon leaves behind six siblings: Charles E. Chuck III, Brad, Jason C., Richard R., and Brandon Craven, and Lenora C. Norrell (Bill). There are three step-sisters, Elaine Williams, Donna Smith, and Sandra Walker, as well as two nieces, Constance Bonavota and Penny Sharp. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Beebe, and was affectionately known as “Ma Ma” to a multitude of foster grandchildren cared for over the years.

Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Grace Advent Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, which is in charge of arrangements.