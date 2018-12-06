School Report Card: Individial school scores
by The Press and Standard | December 6, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:58 am
OVERALL RATINGS SCALE
Excellent: School performance substantially exceeds the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.
Good: School performance exceeds the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.
Average: School performance meets the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.
Below Average: School performance is in jeopardy of not meeting the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.
Unsatisfactory: School performance fails to meet the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.
Colleton County High School
Overall rating: 52, Average
Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 9.25 points out of a possible 25
Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.52 points out of a possible 10
English Learners’ Progress: Below Average, 3.3 points out of a possible 10
Graduation Rate: Good, 17.48 points out of a possible 25
College and Career Readiness: Average, 15.80 points out of a possible 25
School Quality: Average, 2.50 points out of a possible 5
Colleton County Middle School
Overall rating: 21, Unsatisfactory
Academic Achievement: Below Average, 9.58 points out of a possible 35
Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.81 points out of a possible 10
English Learners’ Progress: Below Average, 2.13 points out of a possible 10
Student Progress: Unsatisfactory, 3.18 points out of a possible 35
School Quality: Below Average, 2 points out of a possible 10
Bells Elementary
Overall Rating: 32, Unsatisfactory
Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 9.35 points out of a possible 35
Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.54 points out of a possible 10
English Learners’ Progress: Average, 4.24 points out of a possible 10
Student Progress: Below Average, 13.42 points out of a possible 35
School Quality: Unsatisfactory, 1 point out a possible 10
Cottageville Elementary
Overall Rating: 37, Below Average
Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 10.32 points out of a possible 40
Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.79 points out of a possible 10
English Learners’ Progress: Not Rated. There were less than 20 English learners in that school
Student Progress: Good, 22.75 points of a possible 40
School Quality: Unsatisfactory, no points out of a possible 10
Forest Hills Elementary
Overall Rating: 29, Unsatisfactory
Academic Achievement: Below Average, 9.68 points out of a possible 35
Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.98 points out of a possible 10
English Learners’ Progress: Average 5.15 points out of a possible 10
Student Progress: Below Average, 10.27 points out of a possible 35
School Quality: Unsatisfactory, no points out of a possible 10
Hendersonville Elementary
Overall Rating: 30, Unsatisfactory
Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 10.25 points out of a possible 40
Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.50 points out of a possible 10
English Learners’ Progress: Not Rated. There were less than 20 English learners in that school
Student Progress: Below Average, 13.57 points out of a possible 40
School Quality: Below Average, 3 points out of a possible 10
Northside Elementary
Overall Rating: 35, Below Average
Academic Achievement: Below Average, 10.93 points out of a possible 35
Preparing for Success: Average, 4.39 points out of a possible 10
English Learners’ Progress: Average, 4 points out of a possible 10
Student Progress: Below Average, 13.83 points out of a possible 35
School Quality: Below Average, 2 points out of a possible 10
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.