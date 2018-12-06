School Report Card: Individial school scores

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:58 am

OVERALL RATINGS SCALE

Excellent: School performance substantially exceeds the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.

Good: School performance exceeds the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.

Average: School performance meets the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.

Below Average: School performance is in jeopardy of not meeting the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.

Unsatisfactory: School performance fails to meet the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the S.C. Graduate.

Colleton County High School

Overall rating: 52, Average

Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 9.25 points out of a possible 25

Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.52 points out of a possible 10

English Learners’ Progress: Below Average, 3.3 points out of a possible 10

Graduation Rate: Good, 17.48 points out of a possible 25

College and Career Readiness: Average, 15.80 points out of a possible 25

School Quality: Average, 2.50 points out of a possible 5

Colleton County Middle School

Overall rating: 21, Unsatisfactory

Academic Achievement: Below Average, 9.58 points out of a possible 35

Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.81 points out of a possible 10

English Learners’ Progress: Below Average, 2.13 points out of a possible 10

Student Progress: Unsatisfactory, 3.18 points out of a possible 35

School Quality: Below Average, 2 points out of a possible 10

Bells Elementary

Overall Rating: 32, Unsatisfactory

Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 9.35 points out of a possible 35

Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.54 points out of a possible 10

English Learners’ Progress: Average, 4.24 points out of a possible 10

Student Progress: Below Average, 13.42 points out of a possible 35

School Quality: Unsatisfactory, 1 point out a possible 10

Cottageville Elementary

Overall Rating: 37, Below Average

Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 10.32 points out of a possible 40

Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.79 points out of a possible 10

English Learners’ Progress: Not Rated. There were less than 20 English learners in that school

Student Progress: Good, 22.75 points of a possible 40

School Quality: Unsatisfactory, no points out of a possible 10

Forest Hills Elementary

Overall Rating: 29, Unsatisfactory

Academic Achievement: Below Average, 9.68 points out of a possible 35

Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.98 points out of a possible 10

English Learners’ Progress: Average 5.15 points out of a possible 10

Student Progress: Below Average, 10.27 points out of a possible 35

School Quality: Unsatisfactory, no points out of a possible 10

Hendersonville Elementary

Overall Rating: 30, Unsatisfactory

Academic Achievement: Unsatisfactory, 10.25 points out of a possible 40

Preparing for Success: Below Average, 3.50 points out of a possible 10

English Learners’ Progress: Not Rated. There were less than 20 English learners in that school

Student Progress: Below Average, 13.57 points out of a possible 40

School Quality: Below Average, 3 points out of a possible 10

Northside Elementary

Overall Rating: 35, Below Average

Academic Achievement: Below Average, 10.93 points out of a possible 35

Preparing for Success: Average, 4.39 points out of a possible 10

English Learners’ Progress: Average, 4 points out of a possible 10

Student Progress: Below Average, 13.83 points out of a possible 35

School Quality: Below Average, 2 points out of a possible 10