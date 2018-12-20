Santa not too busy for city’s Christmas parade

By CINDY CROSBY

Downtown Walterboro was a magical place Sunday evening, where the sights and sounds of Christmas were on full display during the City of Walterboro’s Christmas Parade.

Twinkling lights and holiday sounds rang in the Christmas season as Santa took time away from his workshop in the North Pole and arrived just in time to make an appearance atop a city firetruck.

This year’s event included approximately 60 units which began the route on Hampton Street, before turning briefly onto Jefferies Boulevard and then making their way down Washington Street. Entries then paraded past the judge’s table in front the waterfall. Grand Marshal Barry Moore led the parade through downtown Walterboro in a white carriage.

Judges for the 2018 Christmas Parade included: Stacey Price, Nadia Siekert and Patrick Thomas. Price is involved in committees for both the larger bike races in Walterboro (Festivelo and the Criterium), and Thomas is a teacher at Colleton County High School and member of the Rice Festival Board. Siekert recently moved to the community. Miles Crosby served as the parade announcer.

Winner in the Best Float category was Green Pond Baptist Church with its live nativity scene. Ashton Baptist Church’s Noah’s Ark took second place and PRTC’s high-tech living room display complete with fireplace finished third.

“The 2018 Walterboro Christmas Parade was a huge success. The floats this year were very creative and it was evident our participants put a lot of effort into their decorations, dances and music,” said Walterboro Tourism Director Christan Spires. “The community definitely showed its support. People of all ages gathered together on both E. Washington and Hampton streets. The waterfall plaza filled up with parents and children taking photos with the Christmas trees and writing letters to Santa.

“The City of Walterboro congratulates the winners and thanks everyone who participated this year. We are counting down the days until next year.”