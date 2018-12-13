Santa drops in on his heroes

Santa Claus came out of the sky the morning of Dec. 8 to greet the youngsters participating in the Walterboro Police Department’s “Shop with Santa’s Heroes.”

Amye Stivender of the city police department said the safety forces involved in the annual program chaperoned 29 children, the largest number of youngsters ever, up and down the toy aisles of the Walmart on Bells Highway.

The event started in the city-owned parking lot on Jefferies Boulevard where the children met their chaperones: members of the Walterboro Police Department, Walterboro Fire Departments Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A large contingent of personnel from the Colleton County office of the South Carolina Dept. of Social Services were once again on hand to assist.

The introductions made, the youngsters and their shopping partners climbed into a collection of safety forces vehicles for a lights-and-siren run to Walmart.

As they arrived at the store, they spotted a C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter hovering over the parking lot. The copter landed and Santa Claus hopped out to greet the youngsters.

Then it was into the store for a Christmas shopping excursion.

Stivender said the generosity of those who donated to the annual Christmas program enabled Santa’s Heroes to expand the number of children.

The police department annually counts on donations from area residents and businesses to fund the program. This year, with Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Sheriff’s Office joining the list of donors, the police department was able to amass $6,100.

With the shopping completed, everyone was back in the vehicles for the next stop.

They filled the Burger King parking lot and piled into the restaurant for breakfast for 60, compliments of Cook Enterprises and Burger King.

Waiting to greet them were current manager Josh Bell and his grandfather, William Cook. Approximately 20 years ago, Cook began providing the young shoppers and their chaperones with a free hot breakfast.