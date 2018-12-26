Samuel Catterton | Obituaries

Last Updated: December 26, 2018 at 2:06 pm

Samuel Catterton

Samuel Heath Catterton (Catt) departed this life November 23, 2018, at a young 44 years of age. He was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer earlier this year.

Samuel was born March 11, 1954 in Charleston. He graduated from Walterboro High School. He served in the United States Navy, which brought him to San Diego where he resided the remainder of his life.

Catt loved art, photography, traveling, eating good food and spending time with family and friends.

Catt is survived by his Life Partner Cori Arinder, his Mother Connie Hiers, Father Murphy Williams, Brother Chris Williams, Aunt & Uncle Gail and Donnie Berry, Aunt Kathy Frost, Cousins Tracy and Michael Berry, Angel Thon, Nieces Angela and Valerie, Nephew Elijah, California Family and Friends (including Douglas Hegdahl, Levi Arinder and Kathy Gerlach), and his beloved pet Milo. He was preceded in death by his father Sammy Groves. He is greatly missed and we will never forget his laughter and his love and passion for others. If you wish to make any memorial contributions please do so to the American Cancer Society or Hospice.