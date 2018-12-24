Saluting academic performance

While much of the second half of the Dec. 18 Colleton County School Board meeting focused on the lackluster state report cards, the first half was all about celebrating the students who excelled in the achievement tests that were a major factor in state’s grading system.

“The State of South Carolina requires all students to take several assessments throughout their school career,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Juliet White said to the board and audience members who attended the board meeting in the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

The meeting location was moved to accommodate the family members of the 156 students honored for their performance on those tests.

During the previous school year, the students participated in the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) for science and social studies for grades 4-8, the South Carolina College and Career Ready Assessment (SC READY) in English-language arts and mathematics for grades 3-8, and the End of Course Assessment in biology, algebra I, English I and U.S. history for grades 8-11.

“Tonight we will recognize our students who have met the criteria for the Circle of Excellence Club and the teachers who have met the criteria for the 80% Club,” White explained.

To become eligible, students must earn an exemplary score on two of three tests for SCPASS and SCReady or a 100% scale score on any End of Course Assessment.

For teachers to become eligible, 80% of their class must score Met or Exemplary on a state assessment in their content area or on a national certification exam.

White then called eight teachers up to the stage to be saluted for joining the 80% Club.

They are middle school algebra 1 teacher Michelle Bell; middle school English 1 teachers Melanie Henderson and Gail Thomas; high school English 1 teachers Bria Burke and Lydia Culler; high school health teacher Robin Barnes; and Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center carpentry teacher Michael Swearingen and culinary arts teacher Theola Pitts.

Henderson was also given special recognition. One hundred percent of her students scored within the 100 percent scale on their End of Course exam.

Also receiving special recognition were students Kaitlyn Grace DuBois and Bayleigh Shay Crosby.

DuBois scored exemplary on all three of the assessment tests for SCReady and SCPass, along with a 100 score on her End Of Course exam.

Crosby scored exemplary on two of the three assessments for SCREADY and SCPASS, along with a 100 score on the End of Course exam.

Students who earned the distinction of exemplary in all three content areas of SCReady and SCPASS were:

Joseph Arkin, Layla Bishop, Zavlon Bright, Zoe Buckner, Lee Ann Bryan, Isabell Collins, MacKayla Connelly, Jenna Cox, Hannah Craven, Brett Creel, Hope Crosby, Sean Fanchette, Zoe Gabriel, Johan Garvin, Kenneth Hand, Eric Harper, John Harrison,

Samantha Henderson, Caroline Herndon, Keane Hickman, Maggie Hiers, Tula Hildebrand, Kiana Hill, Tyshawn Hundley, Kaylynne Huskey, Allison Infinger, Avery Jirel, Kendall Jirel, Chance Jones, Adam Keen, Madison Kelly, Lily Kilpatrick, Austin Kitler,

Kelly Leyva, Adriana Marin, Christian McCloud, Madysen Myers, Lillianna Nava, Mason Owens, Lisa Patel, Iannayshga Perez, Trayian Ready, Pelenato Rosen, Olivia Ryan, Hailey Sarcinella, Bindi Seigler, Robert Strickland, Olivia Sumner, Alexis Sutton,

Jayden Teasdell, Garvin Thurston, Harly Vargas, Sophie Varn, William Varnadoe, Cayson Warner, Tyler Warren, Jordyn Way and Phillip Witkin.

Those students in grades three through eight who have earned Exemplary performance on two of their three state assessment tests were:

Roger Adams, Lacey Barrineau, Charleston Beach, Logan Blocker, Tanner Blocker, Lillie Bosrom, Makal Bowman, William Broderick, Anna Brown, Logan Bucklew, Adam Buckner, Hannah Bunton, Jesse Bunton, Jenna Carey, Aaden Castellanos,

Grayson, Catterton, Yair Caudillo, Sarah Cobbs, Alayna Creel, John Crews, Cohen Crosby, Ethan Cox, Jessica Donaldson, Emma Drew, Kyleigh Edge, Jadon Edwards, Madison Elliott, Emily Erickson, Magdalene Erwin, Cameron Farnsworth, Michael Fender,

Christopher Fraser, Alyssa Friedman, Ansley Garnsey, Marley Garvin, Brian Gerard, Gabriella Green, Brianna Grooms, Katelyn Healey, Collin Hiers, Ethan Hodges, Nora Holmes, Haley Jackson, Edward Jacques, Addison Jenkins, Sydney Jenkins, Addison Kellam,

Autumn Klinner, Winston Jiang Li, Aaron Lemacks, Aaliyah Lyons, Caroline Magas, Katelyn McCloud, Chandler McMillan, Jeremy Morris, Aiden Nettles, Raleigh Obenaus, Mackenzie Pellum, Bryson Peres, Courtney Polk, Liberty Polk, Dylan Preston,

Dylan Randles, Jamiee Robertson, Elliott Rowe, Carter Segura, Kyler Segura, Aubree Sharper, Isabella Smith, Carlos Soto, Calvin Souder, Logan Stanley, Jeremy Starkweather, Jake Still, Chandra Surakanti, Joseph Tunewald, Colson Varnadoe, Kaedon Wiggins, Tanner Wolf and Robert Wynn.

Students who earned a 100 scale score on the End of Course for either algebra I, English I, biology, or U.S. history were:

Calin Breedlove, Noah Brockman, Terrence Brown Kyle Gluck, Landon Hudson, Jalen Levine, Joseph Litchfield, Ian McLaughlin, Sierra Obenaus, Elizabeth Price, Shawn Schultz, Madison Strickland, Anne Thomas, Jacob Thurman, Kamarion Thurmond and Juliana Velazquez.