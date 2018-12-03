S.C. Wildlife magazine celebrates 65 years

A photo by Gordon Brown was featured on the Winter 1954 issue of South Carolina Wildlife, the very first edition of the magazine. In this cover shot, South Carolina Wildlife Resources Department Officer Mac Flood (right) is checking the license of Willie Mullinax.

January 2019 marks the 65th anniversary of our state’s beloved South Carolina Wildlife magazine. To celebrate, a very special commemorative edition has been prepared for its faithful family of subscribers and outdoor enthusiasts across the state. Gifting or subscribing before Dec. 15, 2018 is encouraged to receive the January/February 65th anniversary issue.

As the flagship magazine of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) since 1954, South Carolina Wildlife (SCW) has remained true to its purpose, serving as a constant and steady voice for natural resources conservation. The lineage of SCW editors, artists and staff—passing the baton from one generation to the next—has diligently preserved the visual splendor of this carefully-crafted outdoor magazine, dazzling readers with brilliant art, photography and storytelling year after year.

“For sixty-five years, this magazine has been centered in the heart of many homes around the Palmetto State with many family memories tied to it,” said SCW Editor Joey Frazier. “As a child, I could not have imagined, as I turned the pages to read about bird hunting or to see a photo of a big buck, that I might one day be associated with this publication. This is a proud moment, indeed.”

Award-winning outdoor journalist Jim Casada has been a regular feature writer for SCW since the 1980s. Leading up to the anniversary issue, Casada took on the honorable assignment of summarizing the careers of all the extraordinary editors who have charted the course of the magazine since its 1950s debut.

In his feature article written for the SCW 65th commemorative edition, “Still Wild After All These Years,” Casada wrote: “Over the decades, staff photographers and other magazine personnel have managed, with laudable consistency, to capture South Carolina’s beauty in a fashion which makes every issue, to use a book reviewers’ phrase, ‘a page turner.’ Beyond visual splendor, there has been a consistent theme of contributing to the betterment of South Carolinians through enhancing awareness of the natural world in which they live.”

To this day, many say it is the magazine’s cover that lures them to peruse the tapestry of vivid images on the pages within. Former SCW editor David Lucas wrote “What’s on the Cover?” specifically for the anniversary issue to give readers a behind-the-scenes look at how staff decide what image will be placed on the coveted front cover of the magazine.

According to Lucas, “Editors, writers, photographers and graphic designers work long hours in the weeks before deadline, sweating the small stuff and hoping against hope and long experience that this time, every word will sparkle, every headline will leap from the page to grab the reader’s attention, every photo will be amazing, and every comma will be blessedly correct. And, above all, that the cover will be awesome.”

During the years and months leading up to this special anniversary edition, Editor Joey Frazier, Managing Editor Cindy Thompson and Art Director Maria LaRocca studied each era of the magazine and took notes from their legendary predecessors to encapsulate the magical decades of journalism that long-time subscribers have recited to memory.

“That premier issue remains as relevant today as it was when the South Carolina Wildlife Resources Department, now the SCDNR, first authorized its flagship publication,” said Frazier. “It provided the framework for what would become a state treasure!”

South Carolina Wildlife subscribers will receive the 65th anniversary edition in the mail in January.

Subscriptions must be current or activated before the Christmas holidays to ensure the anniversary edition is received in January. Orders may be placed by calling 1-800-678-7227 or visiting www.scwildlife.com.