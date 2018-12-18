Rutledge Warren | Obituaries

Rutledge Warren

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WILLIAMS – Mr. Rutledge Madison Warren, 84, of Williams, entered into rest Monday morning, December 17, 2018, at the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro.

Born April 19, 1934, in Williams, he was a son of the late Leo Warren and the late Lula Carter Warren. He served faithfully in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Warren was the retired manager from Otto Warren Farms and for many years worked in construction. He loved the outdoors and was a true farmer at heart. His greatest passion in life was fishing, especially fishing for Shad and Red Breast. He also enjoyed bird hunting. He was a member of Williams United Methodist Church.

Surviving are: his wife of sixty-three years, Mrs. Pattie DeWitt Warren; two children, Joey Warren and his wife Gloria of Williams and Shelia Warren Ohmer and her husband Jeff of Williams; two brothers, Paul Warren and his wife Nita of Williams, and Maxwell Warren of Williams; and two sisters, Miriam Wait and her husband Joe of Atlanta and Harriett Caldwell of Walterboro. There are five grandchildren, Jason Ohmer and his wife Tangie of Walterboro, Julian Ohmer of Williams, Ryan Ohmer and his wife Stacey of Lexington, Madelyne Warren of Williams, and Molly Warren of Williams; and four great grandchildren, Hunter, Briana, Tyler, and Whitleigh. He was preceded in death by a daughter in 1971, Patty Jean Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Williams Cemetery, care of Mrs. Mary Couch, 1669 George Warren Drive, Williams, South Carolina 29493.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, December 18, 2018, from the graveside at Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony at the cemetery.