Ruffin family loses home to fire

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:38 am

A Ruffin home was heavily damaged in a midafternoon fire the morning of Dec. 1.

A passerby notified the dispatch center that the residence at 23576 Lowcountry Highway had smoke coming from inside the house. The first firemen on the scene reported heavy smoke conditions and flames coming through the roof in the center of the doublewide mobile home. Firefighter-paramedics deployed multiple hand lines to the structure and forced entry through the back door where most of the fire was located.

A neighbor arrived and reported a person may be trapped inside and identified a bedroom. A second crew made entry through a front window and searched the bedroom and an adjacent room, but did not found anyone inside.

Most of the fire was located in the attic space. Crews pulled the ceilings in several rooms to reach the fire that spread the length of the 80-foot-long mobile home. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Units were on the scene performing overhaul for about three hours.

The fire started from a pot left cooking on the stove and spread through the kitchen and into the attic space. The kitchen was destroyed and the remainder of the home suffered heat, smoke and water damage. Many personal items were saved, but the home in no longer habitable.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.