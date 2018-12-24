Register for soil workshop

Marion Barnes, senior county extension agent-distinguished in Colleton and Hampton Counties, and Alta Mae Marvin, Colleton County Extension agribusiness agent, will hold a Soil and Cover Crop Evaluation Workshop on Monday Jan. 28 from 5:30–8 p.m. at the Colleton County Clemson Extension Office, 611 Black Street, Room 222, Walterboro.

Join the discussion on soil health, soil testing, and fertilization. Learn more about the importance of conserving and improving soils with proper fertility practices, the use of cover crops, and increasing the profit potential of an operation. The workshop is open to the public. The cost is $15, and supper is included.

Registration is required. Clemson Agribusiness, S.C. New and Beginning Farmer Program and USDA-NIFA are sponsoring the workshop.

To register go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soil-health-cover-crop-evaluation-ticket-536009028046.

For more information on the workshop and to learn more about the South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer program, contact Alta Mae Marvin by emailing amarvin@clemson.edu or calling 843-549-2595, ext. 126.