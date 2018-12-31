Randy Benton | Obituaries

Randy Benton

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Randy Kirkland Benton, 70, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday morning, December 23, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro

Born August 26, 1948 in Ruffin, he was a son of the late Curtis Kirkland Benton and the late Minerva Kinard Benton DeWitt.

Funeral services were conducted 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, December 26, 2018, from the graveside at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Godfrey Ritter officiating.