Randy Benton | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | December 31, 2018 1:27 pm
Randy Benton
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mr. Randy Kirkland Benton, 70, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday morning, December 23, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro
Born August 26, 1948 in Ruffin, he was a son of the late Curtis Kirkland Benton and the late Minerva Kinard Benton DeWitt.
Funeral services were conducted 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, December 26, 2018, from the graveside at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Godfrey Ritter officiating.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.