Rain and more rain for weekend

From National Weather Service in Charleston: Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light northeast wind.

Saturday Rain, mainly after 3pm. High near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 42. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Rain. High near 46. North wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.