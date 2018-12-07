Rain and more rain for weekend
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 4:17 pm
From National Weather Service in Charleston:
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light northeast wind.
Saturday
Rain, mainly after 3pm. High near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Rain. Low around 42. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 46. North wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
