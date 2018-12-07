Programs give out toys to local children

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:34 am

By Sharon Courtney

“Good morning!” “Welcome!” “Please sign in!”

Cheerful voices and beautiful smiles greeted all as they arrived at the Reach One Each One community Christmas celebration hosted by the Ladies of Excellence, Sisters in Action and Boyz II Men at Colleton County Middle School on Saturday Dec. 1.

Ladies of Excellence, Sisters in Action, and Boyz II Men make up a mentoring program directed by Sonya Stephens. She began this program 28 years ago. Stephens also sponsors Sisters in Action and Boyz II Men at the middle school, while Ladies in Action is sponsored by MuntaQima Miller at Colleton County High School.

The purpose of the Reach One Each One event, according to Miller, is to ensure that foster children have Christmas. Many of the children are being raised by their grandparents. Miller expressed sincere gratitude to the entire community that “showed up and showed out” to help these children. This year, children at Black Street were sponsored. A list was developed, and children were sponsored by people from Colleton County High School, Colleton County Middle School and various community businesses. Over 125 children were served at this year’s event. Guests enjoyed entertainment, selfies with Santa, and a meal provided by volunteers of the mentoring program. Each child also received a gift.

The Ladies of Excellence, Sisters in Action, and Boyz II Men will be volunteering at BiLo on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Gloria Brown, another teacher at CCMS who helps with the program, said that the students will be bagging groceries, pushing carts, and helping customers to their cars. Brown said the students will be there to bring “holiday joy and that spirit, and their smiles. Young people doing something productive in the community, good things, sending good vibes … Just another way to show good things going on here in Colleton County!”

To find out how you can help these organizations, you may email Stephens at srstephens@colleton,k12.sc.us or Miller at mmiller@colleton.k12.sc.us.