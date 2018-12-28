Permelia Murdaugh | Obituaries

Permelia Murdaugh

ISLANDTON – Mrs. Permelia Bettyline Polk Murdaugh, 74, entered into rest Thursday morning, December 27, 2018, at her home in Islandton.

Born July 21, 1944, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Wendell Angus Polk and the late Gertrude Gibson Polk Crosby. She worked at various places, including driving a bus for Bells High School in her younger years, before working at Youngwear Plant, and eventually operating Buddy’s Package Shop in Hampton alongside her husband. She was a lifelong member of Rice Patch Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Islandton, where she served as a pianist for many years. She loved the Lord and her church. She enjoyed being a member of the Rice Patch Christian Church Christian Women’s Fellowship, where she served as the Secretary for many years. She was also a devoted member of the Order of The Eastern Star, Community Chapter # 206 where she was a Past Matron and served in many other various capacities.

Surviving are: her husband of fifty years, Mr. Milton Paul “Buddy” Murdaugh; two sons, Rodney Paul Murdaugh and his wife Brandi Bazzel Murdaugh of Islandton and Archie Todd Murdaugh of Islandton; her beloved grandson, Austin Paul Murdaugh; two aunts, Valarie Hiers and Loraine Priester; two uncles, Henry Gibson and Norman Gibson; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Murdaugh and his wife Cheryl and two sisters-in-law, Faye Johnson Polk and Dorothy Lawhon Polk; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son; and two brothers, Philip A. Polk and Everette R. Polk.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Rice Patch Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton, South Carolina 29929.

Funeral services with Eastern Star Rites will be conducted 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, December 30, 2018, from Rice Patch Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton. Interment will follow in the churchyard. The family has requested that members of Community Chapter # 206 serve as honorary escorts and their presence is requested at the church at 2:30 p.m., that afternoon.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Saturday evening at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.