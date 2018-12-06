Patsy Hartley | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Patsy Hartley

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

ISLANDTON – Patsy Carson Hartley passed away Saturday morning, December 1, 2018 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was 68.

Patsy was born April 12, 1950 in Colleton County, a daughter of the late Joseph Perry Carson and Lizzie Marie Martin Carson. She was a former employee of the Hampton Regional Medical Center, Coastal Electric, and Asten-Hill, and was a lifelong member of Peniel Baptist Church in Islandton.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne Lee of Islandton, and Andy Lee (Beth) of Ruffin. She has one brother, Jackie Carson (Jean) of Greenville, and three grandchildren, Savannah Lee (Ryan), John Lee and Cora Hill. She leaves behind two nieces, Sheila Durham and Cathy Wimpy, and a nephew, Jody Carson. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Carson.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 Saturday morning, December 8, 2018 in the Peniel Baptist Church in Islandton, directed by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peniel Baptist Church Cemetery, 37 Fork Road, Islandton, SC 29929.