Parker graduates S.C. Fire Academy’s Recruit School

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:23 pm

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Firefighter II Justin Parker walks across the stage to receive his diploma during graduation ceremonies for the South Carolina Fire Academy’s Recruit School held on Dec. 7. Parker served in Fire-Rescue as an Explorer until his graduation from Colleton County High School earlier this year. He was one of 16 participants who completed the eight-week training course in Columbia. The course exceeds the NFPA Firefighter II curriculum, and participants are certified as medical first responders, basic firefighter, FLAG, HazMat ops, IFSAC Firefighter I and II and auto extrication. Parker’s parents with Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Feather and Chief Barry McRoy were among the family members and dignitaries who packed the Fire Academy’s Denny Auditorium. Parker hopes to pursue a career in the fire service.