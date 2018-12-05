O’Quinn wrestles his way to first place finish in May River Invitational

By CINDY CROSBY

Two Colleton County wrestlers competed in the 2018 May River Invitational this past weekend against a field of 21 participating schools.

Wyatt O’Quinn captured first place in the 132-weight class. O’Quinn defeated H. Rutan (Richmond Hill) in the quarter finals, Tanner Ginn (Dutch Fork) in the semi-finals, and Quinton Dodd (White Knoll) in the first-place championship bout.

Blaine Cook (126) took second place in his weight classification. Cook defeated K. Snider (West Ashley) in the quarter finals and C. Kirk (White Knoll) in the semi-finals. He finished behind H. Ginn (Dutch Fork) in the first-place bout.

“It was a great season opener,” said Coach Packy Burke. “We saw a lot of strong performances, but we have a few improvements to make before we get to the state competition.”