O’Quinn, Cook and Gadson go 5-0 in Airport Holiday Wrestling Tournament

Last Updated: December 24, 2018 at 11:56 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

With a handful of wrestlers on what should be a 14-man roster, Colleton County continues to compile wins. But Coach Packy Burke believes his squad could be making serious noise with a full roster of wrestlers.

“This season, I’ve seen more fans in the stands than before,” said Burke.

“But, our team still needs wrestlers to fill the roster. Out of 14 possible weight classes, we fill seven. For an AAAA school, that’s not a good situation. I am disappointed I haven’t seen more student-athletes, particularly football players, enter the wrestling room. Colleton County High School is filled with tons of potential athletes walking the halls and they are missing out on a great opportunity to be a varsity athlete by just showing up and weighing 106, 113, 145, 152, 160, 170, or 220,” the coach added.

Colleton County earned a 30-21 victory over SCISA’s John Paul II Monday, December 10. Cougar wrestlers Blaine Cook (126), Wyatt O’Quinn (132), Terreak Gadson (182), Anthony Generette (195) and Amarie Daniels (285) earned wins on the day.

“This was a great match up for both teams as it was exciting and close,” said Burke following the match.

The Cougars traveled to Ashley Ridge Tuesday, December 11 to compete in a tri-match with the AAAAA Swampfoxes and Stratford Knights. The Cougars picked up individual wins in duals but lost in point compilations against the fully rostered teams finishing 62-18 versus Stratford and 66-18 against Ashley Ridge. CCHS wrestlers Blaine Cook, Wyatt O’Quinn and Terreak Gadson earned individual wins against both Stratford and Ashley Ridge.

Against Stratford, the results were as follows: Blaine Cook (126) d. Del la Cruz; Wyatt O’Quinn (132) d. Bakari; Terreak Gadson (182) d. Daugherty; Mood (SHS) d. Amarie Daniels (285); Elrod (SHS) d. Terrance Calloway (120); Soriano (SHS) d. Edmund Perry (138) and Lehmer (SHS) d. Anthony Generette (195).

“This was a great opportunity for us to see AAAAA competition,” said Coach Burke.

Results of the Ashley Ridge match include Kuhlman (ARH) d. Terrance Calloway (120); Blaine Cook (126) d. Spangler (ARH); Wyatt O’Quinn (132) d. Radline (ARH); Eadie (ARH) d. Edmund Perry (138); Terreak Gadson (182) d. Johnson (ARH); Rightler (ARH) d. Anthony Generette (195) and Petrick (ARH) d. Fernando Leyva (285).

The Cougars hosted Region 8-AAAAA Summerville High School December 19 and would be shutout 75-0. “Wyatt O’Quinn suffered his first and only loss so far this season,” said Burke. “Blaine Cook missed making weight, so he didn’t wrestle and everyone else lost by pin.”

Colleton County participated in the 2018 Airport High School Holiday Wrestling Tournament Saturday, December 22. The Cougars earned wins over Wagner Salley High School (30-6) and AC Flora High School (31-30) and lost against Airport (66-16) Dreher (42-24) and Irmo (36-24). Cook (126) , O’Quinn (132) and Gadson (182) were perfect on the day turning in a 5-0 performance. Amarie Daniels (285) went 4-1 losing his only match to McNamaera from Airport High School. Generette (195) finished 2-3 on the day.

“With only five wrestlers competing in this tournament, on a 14-man roster, and still winning matches is unbelievable,” said Burke. “I am pleased with the performance of these young men. The match of the day was when Wyatt O’Quinn moved up a weight class against AC Flora in order to give the team a chance to win. In order to do that, he needed to win by a pin. With eight seconds left in the match, Wyatt took care of business and secured the win for the Cougars.”