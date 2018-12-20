One injured after car hits truck on I-95

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:17 pm

An adult male was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 52-mile marker the morning of Dec. 11.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., a passenger car collided with a pickup truck pulling a camper. The car then went down an embankment and overturned, trapping the driver. The driver of the pickup truck lost control and spun backwards, causing the camper to overturn in the roadway, blocking one lane.

The first Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel on the scene found the car had sustained heavy damage and overturned in a water-filled ditch. The doors were damaged and blocked by several small trees, not giving firefighter-paramedics access to the driver.

A second Fire-Rescue ambulance was assigned to the incident and a medical helicopter was placed on standby. Firefighter-paramedics used a chainsaw to remove several of the trees, and then used rescue tools to force open a rear door. The male patient was freed without difficulty and transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The two occupants of the pickup truck did not wish to be transported for medical care.

One southbound lane of I-95 remained closed about two hours until the camper could be removed from the interstate. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.