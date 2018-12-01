Northside spelling bee winners
by The Press and Standard | December 1, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:48 pm
Winners of the 2018-19 spelling bee at Northside Elementary School are first, Kaidyn Ballard-Frazier (middle), second, John Harrison (right) and third, Hunter Shander, school alternate. Kaidyn and John will advance to the district spelling bee in a few weeks.
