NJROTC takes third in orienteering meet

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:33 pm

On Saturday Dec. 8, the Colleton County NJROTC attended the orienteering meet at Hilton Head High School. Overall the unit placed third of eight schools in attendance.

CCHS orienteering team members for the 2018-2019 school term are Cadet Ensign James Jennings, who also placed second in course 9; Cadet Ensign Jon McClendon, who placed second in course 2; Cadet Chief Petty Officer Jacob Miron, who placed second in course 4; Cadet Ensign Arthur Smoak, Cadet Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Reyes, Cadet Seaman Apprentice Nathan Erwin, Cadet Lieutenant Amarery Sanders, Cadet Ensign Aaliyah Taylor, Cadet Seaman Apprentice Austin Craven and Cadet Battalion Commander Paulina San Juan.

The Colleton County NJROTC unit is currently under the direction of Lt. Col Jay Depinto (senior Naval Science instructor) and PR1 Chris Hutchens (Naval Science instructor).

The orienteering team is designed with the purpose of developing young leaders by blending physical and intellectual curriculum. The cadets are required to increase their thinking skills by deciphering a map on the run and meet the physical and mental demands under time pressure to finish the course.

In the classroom, the cadets learn to read and understand map symbols, utilize a compass for direction and how to work as a team to complete the obstacle course to prepare themselves for the in-field practice when preparing for the orienteering meets.