NJROTC gives back to the Local Veteran’s for Christmas

Last Updated: December 24, 2018 at 12:08 pm

On Thursday December 20, 2018, the Colleton County NJROTC unit presented the veteran’s at the local Veteran’s Victory house with stockings for Christmas. The cadets collected donations for the stockings making a class completion to win a pizza party. The class who won the pizza party was 2nd period. Once the stockings were stuffed, the cadets met to distribute them to the veteran’s. The Veteran’s were really happy to receive their gifts from the cadets and shared with them their gratitude. Some of the Veteran’s actually had a tear in their eyes from the kindness shown from the cadets. It was such a kind gesture for the cadets to take time out of their busy day to give the gift of Christmas spirit. The booster club would also like to thank Round Lodge 270 for their monetary donation towards some items for the stockings.

The NJROTC also held a Christmas Basket Chance Raffle. The winners of the Raffle were: James Bunton – won the “his” basket, Sara Herndon – won the “hers” basket and Dominic Elliott – won the “cadet” basket. The items donated for the baskets came from the following local businesses: Old Bank Christmas Store, Walterboro Airport, Body Basics by Natalie, Christy Watkins, Thurston’s Barbershop, Sentry Cleaners, Sweet Dreams and Jelli Beans, Dunkin Donuts, Olde House Café, Bi-lo, Tractor Supply and Toe to Toe MMA. The NJROTC booster club thanks each of you for your contribution.