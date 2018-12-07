New school board members to be sworn in Tuesday
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 4:10 pm
The new members of the Colleton County School Board will be sworn in at at special board meeting on Tuesday Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in the board room at the Colleton County Annex Center, 609 Colleton Loop.
