Never too late to be thankful | Column

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 10:11 am

Some of you noticed that I skipped writing about Thanksgiving this year. Yep, I wrote about throwing out an old pair of boots instead. But it’s never too late to exercise the ol’ gratitude muscle, so here goes:

I’m thankful for my brothers and sister. We’re all wildly different, but we share the same memories, and that’s priceless.

I’m thankful for crisp temperatures, thick sweaters and wool scarves. Cold weather is my jam.

I’m thankful for the teachers who taught me cursive writing, because my printing looks like a chicken held a pen and had seizures.

I’m thankful for a warm house and a full refrigerator.

I’m thankful that I can worship at the church of my choice. My family is Baptist, Catholic, Russian Orthodox, Episcopalian and Methodist. Like a wise man once said, “There are many paths up the mountain, but the view from the top is the same.”

I’m thankful that Widdle and I have been able to see America. From Key West to Alaska, it’s the most beautiful country on earth.

I’m thankful for the Constitution and Bill of Rights that form the foundation of our freedom.

I’m thankful for fresh vegetables and soft-frozen yogurt.

I’m thankful for good TV, because I’ve watched a lot of bad TV.

I’m thankful for sunrises and sunsets, rainbows, dirt roads, old tobacco barns and split-rail fences.

I’m thankful for parents who taught me to live below my means. Debt doesn’t look good on me.

I’m thankful for babies, because they remind us that innocence exists.

I’m thankful to be doing life with my best friend. Love you, Widdle!

I’m thankful for friends, both real and imaginary.

I’m thankful for hot maple-ginger tea and Almond Joy creamer.

I’m thankful for boots, and not flat boots. Give me heels or give me sneakers.

I’m thankful for public libraries, without which I’d be bankrupt from buying books.

I’m thankful that I was born in a free country. I hope I die in one.

I’m thankful for fireplaces and air conditioning.

I’m thankful that my mother read to me and filled our home with books.

I’m thankful that we can all speak our minds about politics and not worry about getting snatched off the street, imprisoned or worse.

I’m thankful for porches and verandahs and hammocks.

I’m thankful that we can all read/hear/watch the news and complain about it publicly. Some countries don’t have unfettered access to public information; their news is called “propaganda.”

I’m thankful for challenges, even though they often make me cry.

I’m thankful for cashews, salads and protein bars, without which I’d have to actually cook.

I’m thankful that my husband doesn’t mind if I don’t cook. He’s also handsome, kind and wise, but the no-cooking thing is solid gold.

I’m thankful for growing up in a small, chaotic house with people everywhere, because it taught me to cherish solitude.

I’m thankful for our military, firefighters, EMS and police, because they walk into danger every day.

I’m thankful for icemakers and vehicles with backup cameras and computers and smart phones and all the other conveniences that make life easier.

I’m thankful for people who tell the truth when it’s hard to hear. To me, that’s the definition of love.

I’m thankful for makeup, because otherwise I’d terrify y’all.

I’m thankful for the four, maybe five people who get me. Finding your tribe ain’t always easy.

I’m thankful for threadbare yoga pants, faded t-shirts and ankle socks, because what else am I going to sleep in?

I’m thankful for you, dear readers. Happy Thanksgiving!

(Julie R. Smith, who’s also thankful for chocolate and wine, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)