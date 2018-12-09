Never doubt His ability to get you through difficulties | Faith

I have often heard prayers by religious leaders, my maternal grandmother, my mother and others, ever since I was a child, where they made references to Jesus as the following: “a lawyer and a judge in a courtroom, a heavy load sharer, a burden bearer, a doctor in an operating room, a bridge over troubled waters, a mother for the motherless, a father for the fatherless,” etc.

Naturally, as a child, I could not understand how one person could be so many things and be in so many different places. To me, how was this even imaginable! That is because I did not know Jesus then as I know Him now.

In my adult Christian life, I have learned that He is omnipresent, omniscient, and omnipotent. Therefore, Jesus Christ can be anywhere you need Him to be if you ask and trust Him to show up.

Never doubt His ability to get you through a difficult situation. Jesus came into this world to be the Savior, so trust Him to be there for you. “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6 ESV). The Word goes on to say, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16 ESV).

Whenever I am going through a crisis, I always call on Jesus. He has shown favor in my life so many times that I have no other choice except to trust in His Word. “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5 ESV).

The Christian experience has taught me that there is nothing that I can do without Jesus Christ because without Him, I would be “like a ship without a sail.” It is through His love and power that I raised three sons as a single mother. Every day was not “Sunday,” but I did it, and I could not have done it without the guidance of Jesus Christ. Though sometimes the void gets a little tough, I made it through the losses of my father, my youngest sister, and just last year, my mother, trusting daily in Jesus.

In the upcoming week, I have a personal situation that my family and I must face, but “with Jesus at the wheel,” I know that everything will be all right. As my maternal grandmother use to sing, “You can’t make me doubt Him!”

A few years ago, I found this illustration, “Resume of Jesus Christ,” that someone composed and placed on the Internet. Please read and share it with others, especially those who do not know Jesus as their Savior or will not put their complete trust in Him.

“Occupational Background: I’ve only had one employer (Luke 2:49). I’ve never been tardy, absent, disobedient, slothful or disrespectful. My employer has nothing but rave reviews for me (Matthew 3:15-17).

“Skills and Work Experiences: Some of my skills and work experiences include: empowering the poor to be poor no more, healing the brokenhearted, setting the captives free, healing the sick, restoring sight to the blind and setting at liberty them that are bruised (Luke 4:18). I am a Wonderful Counselor (Isaiah 9:6). People who listen to me shall dwell safely and shall not fear evil (Proverbs 1:33). Most importantly, I have the authority, ability and power to cleanse you of your sins (I John 1:7-9).

“Educational Background: I encompass the entire breadth and length of knowledge, wisdom and understanding (Proverbs 2:6). In me are hidden all of the treasures of wisdom and knowledge (Colossians 2:3). My Word is so powerful it has been described as being a lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path (Psalm 119:105). I can even tell you all of the secrets of your heart (Psalm 44:21).

“Major Accomplishments: I was an active participant in the greatest Summit Meeting of all times (Genesis 1:26). I laid down my life so that you may live (II Corinthians 5:15). I defeated the arch enemy of God and mankind and made a show of them openly (Colossians 2:15). I’ve miraculously fed the poor, healed the sick, and raised the dead!”

“There are many more major accomplishments, too many to mention here. You can read them on my website, which is located at: www.thebible. You don’t need an internet connection or computer to access my website.

“References: Believers and followers worldwide will testify to my divine healing, salvation, deliverance, miracles, restoration, and supernatural guidance.

“Summation” Now that you’ve read my resume, I’m confident that I’m the only candidate uniquely qualified to fill this vital position in your heart. In summation, I will properly direct your paths (Proverbs 3:5-6) and lead you into everlasting life (John 6:47). When can I start? Time is of the essence (Hebrews 3:15).”

Send this resume to everyone you know; you never know who may have an opening.”

Have a wonderfully blessed and joyous holiday season, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)