Military helicopters training at local airport

No, Walterboro is not being invaded. It’s just military helicopters doing some training, flying in and out of the Lowcountry Regional Airport.

The helicopters made numerous flights in and out yesterday, flying lover the community as they took off and landed.

“We don’t know when they’re going to come or when they’re going to leave. They show up at any time, just like any other airplane. It’s just part of having an airport,” said Airport Manager Tommy Rowe.

“They do practice missions all the time. I was military pilot myself, and you go out and practice at different airports.”