Mildred Verner | Obituaries

Mildred Verner

Mildred Verner

Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg

Ms. Mildred B. Verner passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Funeral services for Ms. Verner, formerly of Walterboro, were held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Saint Center Ministries in Walterboro, with Bishop John S. Brown, Sr., officiating. Burial was in Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Walterboro.