Mildred Verner | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | December 11, 2018 12:01 pm
Mildred Verner
Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg
Ms. Mildred B. Verner passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018.
Funeral services for Ms. Verner, formerly of Walterboro, were held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Saint Center Ministries in Walterboro, with Bishop John S. Brown, Sr., officiating. Burial was in Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Walterboro.
