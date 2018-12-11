Mildred Verner | Obituaries

Sparta Live

Obituaries

December 11, 2018 12:01 pm

Mildred Verner

Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg

Ms. Mildred B. Verner passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Funeral services for Ms. Verner, formerly of Walterboro, were held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Saint Center Ministries in Walterboro, with Bishop John S. Brown, Sr., officiating. Burial was in Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Walterboro.

