Mental health clinic serves public, schools

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:20 am

By SHARON COURTNEY

mmecourtney@gmail.com

With all of these stories of mass shootings making headlines, mental health has become a hot topic of discussion. What options are available in our local community for people who need help with mental illness?

One option is the Coastal Empire Community Mental Health. Angie Salley has worked there for 19 years and is currently the director. Her office is a satellite of the Beaufort office which services Beaufort, Colleton, Jasper, Hampton and Allendale counties.

The center is made up of several outpatient clinics that provide core services including individual treatment, family treatment, group therapy and school-based services. There are currently six therapists, an RN, three psychiatrists for the adult population, and one child psychiatrist working at the center. Because many of the doctors live in other towns, “tele-psychiatry” has become a part of the practice. Patients “see” their doctor via the internet which allows them “to be seen sooner with less wait time.” This is often used for psychiatric medication assessment appointments, but all patients do see their doctor for some face-to-face appointments because it is important to have that time together.

The school-based program has grown over time and now includes therapists at Colleton County High School, Colleton County Middle School, Forest Hills Elementary School, Hendersonville Elementary School, Cottageville Elementary School and Northside Elementary School. A team of two counselors serves the elementary schools, one for CCHS and two at CCMS.

“We have a very strong collaboration with our school district,” said Salley. “The advantage to having counselors in the schools is that it gives them a chance to observe the child at school and work with teachers, work with the special services staff, the administrators. It’s a great service the children and families of our community.”

She added that the strategic plan of the S.C. Mental Health Department is to have a counselor in every school in our state. The center does provide support services for all schools in our district, even the ones that do not have an assigned counselor.

In order to provide services, the center must have legal consent of the parent/guardian if the child is under 17. Referrals go through the guidance department at each school. Parents do not have to go through the school; they can access help directly through the center. Children can also refer themselves. Some children have approached the counselors and asked for help.

In addition to the school-based program, the center also administers court-ordered treatment and works closely with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department. However, the main base of referrals is self-referrals and referrals from area doctors.

One of the group programs is Psycho Social Rehabilitative Services. The goal is to “teach chronic mentally ill patients restorative living skills so they can learn to manage their symptoms and live independently.” Outpatient rehab used to be an extension of the clinic, but is now incorporated in the services at the clinic. All of the services provided are medically necessary and must be ordered by a physician or a psychiatrist. The clinic also monitors psychiatric medication and provides psychiatric nursing services with a full-time RN who often administers injections for clients.

Salley remarked that “People call us for all kinds of things, and we take those calls. Sometimes we can give people direction on the phone based on that one call, or sometimes we may schedule the intake for them and get them to come in and do the assessment.” She emphasized that anyone with any mental health issues can call the center. If the center does not provide the service needed, the counselors will refer patients to another, more appropriate, provider.

The center is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They do accept insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. Self-pay rates are based on income, so self-pay patients must provide income verification. No one will be denied service because of an inability to pay.

For those who find themselves in an emergency afterhours, there is CCRI, Community Crisis Response and Intervention, an afterhours hotline. The number is 1-800-922-7844.