Meet and Greet held with CCHS principal

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:19 am

On Dec. 4, the Colleton County Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University hosted a “Meet and Greet” at Colleton County High School for one of their own, Maurice Cannon. Principal Cannon is in his inaugural year as the high school’s leader.

Chapter president Central Williams introduced Principal Cannon to the audience, many who remembered him from the glory days of South Carolina State University when he served as a drum major for the prestigious SCSU 101 marching band.

Cannon shared his vision with the audience. He said he has set high goals and expectations for the students of Colleton County High School and feels strongly that they will be achieved. He also admits that there are challenges that are encountered every day that must be fine-tuned.

The chapter members of SCSU Alumni pledged to support the high school in any way they can. Several alumni stayed to the basketball game for a special photo opportunity with Cannon during the Cougars-Battery Creek game.