Medical facility begins operation

Lowcountry Urgent Care opened the doors on its new Bells Highway medical facility in late November.

Suzy Buck, vice-president of marketing and operations for Zip Clinic, was visiting Walterboro on Dec. 4 as the urgent care facility began its second week.

Throughout the planning and construction, the new urgent care facility was going to be part of Zip Clinic, a series of urgent care facilities located in Tennessee and several western states.

It opened under the name Lowcountry Urgent Care.

Buck pointed out that the parent company, Rock Oak Capital, has operated Lowcountry Urgent Care in Beaufort for seven years. Rather than have Walterboro’s facility become a Zip Clinic, it was decided that Lowcountry Urgent Care “was a more appropriate name for this area.”

“I think we saw our first patient within 10 minutes of our opening,” Buck said.

A young boy had hurt his foot playing basketball.

“His name was Owen. He stubbed his toe. He came in, got a brand new boot and walked out,” said Blake Knapp, marketing coordinator the Lowcountry Urgent Care facilities in Walterboro and Beaufort.

“There is a patient load throughout the day,” Buck said. “We’ve seen a good mix — lacerations, coughs and colds, stomach bugs. We’ve seen a lot of children.”

Not all the patients have been local residents. Buck said travelers staying at motels in town have been referred to Lowcountry Urgent Care for medical assistance. “For non-life-threatening emergencies we are a good alternative,” Buck suggested.

“We want the community to know that we are not a traditional doctors office — they don’t need an appointment. It is walk-in medical care, convenient and on their schedule.”

Buck explained, “We were able to hire our staff here and bring them to Beaufort for training. So they were already familiar with our process.”

They did planning at the local care facility “so when we opened the doors, we were ready to see patients.”

Lowcountry Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.

The care facility has five full-time employees, supplemented by other employees who work a few shifts a month and with employees at the Beaufort facility.

Lowcountry Urgent Care is staffed by nurse practitioners. “They are very skilled, they can treat everything,” Buck said.

The facility also works with a medical director who supervises the nurse practitioners.

“We are here to help and we are excited about helping the community,” Knapp said.