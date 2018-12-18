Mary Tate | Obituaries

Mary Tate

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Mary Luana Tate, wife of Bruce W. Tate, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro after an extended illness. She was 70.

Mrs. Tate was born in Charleston, West Virginia September 30, 1948, a daughter of the late Harold and Hilda Leader Blackhurst. She was a 1970 graduate of Columbia College, and had been a social worker for the state of South Carolina, for the Colleton County Drug and Alcohol Commission, and for the Pruitt Post-Acute Health Care Center in Walterboro. She was an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her husband of 47 years, she is survived by her children: Will Tate of Summerville, Dallas Tate of Walterboro, and Hal Tate (Katie) of Aiken. There are five grandchildren: Gage, Bryce, and Brooklyn Farish, and Henry and Charlie Tate. She leaves behind one brother, David Blackhurst of Show low, Arizona.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, which is in charge of arrangements.