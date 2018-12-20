Man charged in multiple thefts

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:15 pm

A Lodge man faces multiple charges in connection with a string of thefts in Walterboro.

Dexter C. Drain, 33, of Lodge was taken into custody by Walterboro Police on Dec. 14 on five counts of second-degree burglary and one count of shoplifting.

Two of the second-degree burglary charges were filed in connection with two thefts at the Sunshine Carwash at 527 S. Jefferies Blvd. On Dec. 7, he allegedly took a leaf blower from the business. On Dec. 5 or Dec. 6, he allegedly took a basketball hoop.

A third second-degree burglary charge accuses Drain of allegedly entering a shed on Weiters Street sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 and taking a leaf blower, weed eater, air compressor and chain saw.

The fourth second-degree burglary charge stems from a break-in at a Harper Street home on Oct. 29. Drain allegedly went through a rear window to enter a home being remodeled and took an undisclosed number of tools.