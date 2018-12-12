Lucky 52 for Cougars three wins

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:26 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougars varsity basketball team improved to 7-1 after earning three wins last week including a forfeit over Battery Creek. They went on to defeat Williston-Elko (52-12) and Wade Hampton (52-25). In the last three games of record, the Lady Cougars have scored 52 points in each contest.

In Friday’s win over Williston-Elko, Jada Frazier led the Lady Cougars with 16 points. Additional scoring included Scha’Mari Stephens – 8, Jyasia Mosley – 8, J’Nay McClain – 6, Ashley Savage – 4, Ka’Ri Edwards – 2 and Donae Bowens – 2.

Against the Red Devils, Scha’Mari Stephens led with 15 points. In other Lady Cougar scoring: Zy’Aire Johnson – 11, Omari Kirkland – 9, Jada Frazier – 7, Donae Bowens – 4, Ashley Savage – 3, Ka’Ri Edwards 2 and Jyasia Mosley – 2.

“Both games this week allowed us to work on some fundamentals and continue to isolate areas for improvement,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “This week we’ll have to be prepared and play our best game against Ashley Ridge. It should be a good game for us and we hope to have a full house at both home games this week.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Region VIII-AAAAA Ashley Ridge on Wednesday Dec. 12 and entertain Bamberg on Friday Dec. 14 at Cougar Gymnasium.