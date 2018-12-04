Louise Newton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Louise Newton

Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home

Louise Robinson Newton, 96, widow of the late James Edward Newton, was born on April 17, 1922 in Sheldon. She entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Mrs. Newton, throughout her life, was self-directed and determined. She set off to be what she was going to be at the age of 12 when she first traveled to White Plains, N.Y., to earn money as a mother’s helper. She did this each summer in order to fund her education at Penn School on St. Helena Island and later, college at South Carolina State.

Her driving passion was to share the hope, resourcefulness, and education she received at Penn School with other children, students, family, and friends whom she encountered throughout her life.

She spent her entire 39 year career as a teacher in Colleton County. She began her professional career as a teacher in 1947. She taught at the following schools: Jericho School in Cottageville, Central School on Burr Hill, and Hampton Street in Walterboro. She retired from Black Street Elementary.

In her retirement, among other things, she enjoyed the upkeep and maintenance of her yard, weekly outings to Dairy Land, and watching the goings-on of the neighborhood from her spot at the living room window.

Her Husband, James Edward Newton, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Newton (Jim Gooden) of Ladson, and Dr. Sonia Newton (Heber Dreher III) and her cherished grandson, Nathan Dreher all of Lewisburg, Pa., and beloved friend and caregiver, Dinah Robinson. She loved, and in turn was loved by her extended family of nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbors, family friends, and former students.

Mrs. Newton was devoted to the church she served throughout her adult life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, P.O Box 59, 19840 Lowcountry Road. Hwy 21, Ruffin, SC 29475.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Walterboro. Professional Services were entrusted to: Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home, 305 Ackerman Street Walterboro, SC. “Where Dignity is the Watchword” www.stephensfuneralhomes.com