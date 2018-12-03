Leo Robertson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 3, 2018 at 1:42 pm

Leo Robertson

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Leo Lloyd Robertson, Sr., 83, of Walterboro, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at his residence.

Born November 22, 1935 in Walterboro, he was the son of the late Lloyd Maree Robertson and Irene Jones Robertson. He retired from Asten-Hill, where he worked for 34 years. Mr. Leo was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. For many years he coached Little League football and baseball. He was also an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. He was a former President of the Walterboro High School Booster Club and was inducted in the Walterboro High Hall of Fame. Most of all, Mr. Leo loved his family, always putting them first.

Surviving are: his wife of 59 years, Neyle Crosby Robertson of Walterboro; children, Leo Robertson, Jr. of Smoaks, Wes Robertson of Early Branch, Beth Kinard of Walterboro, and Joey Robertson of Walterboro; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a special niece and nephew, Julie Craven of Walterboro and Johnny Spell of Walterboro. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Beach and Betty Warren.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 3, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Live Oak Cemetery.