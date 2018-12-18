Last minute gift idea
by The Press and Standard | December 18, 2018 11:34 am
You may be thinking, what is that one gift I can give my child or grandchild that will be of value to them longer than just a few months?
Let me give a suggestion. Do they have their own Colleton County Memorial library card? A library card holds tremendous value.
Consider the following,
- Your child is behind in math and needs a tutor to help them? The library provides one-on-one online tutoring through Tutor.com. Your child will be able to use their library card to request a tutor seven days a week from 3-10 p.m.
- Your child will have access to over 3.5 million books and additional resources at no charge to them.
- Your child will have access to computers with internet access to assist with homework assignments, educational gaming, and printing services.
- Your child will have access to E-books, downloadable audio books, comic books, TV series, movies, and music through the library’s digital collection and Hoopla service.
- Your child will have access to SAT, ACT, ASVAB test preparation resources.
- Your child will have access to computers for applying to jobs and colleges.
- Your child will have access to hand-held portable educational gaming devices.
A library card would make a nice stocking stuffer. For information visit the Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St., or call 843-549-5621.
