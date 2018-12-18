Last minute gift idea

You may be thinking, what is that one gift I can give my child or grandchild that will be of value to them longer than just a few months?

Let me give a suggestion. Do they have their own Colleton County Memorial library card? A library card holds tremendous value.

Consider the following,

Your child is behind in math and needs a tutor to help them? The library provides one-on-one online tutoring through Tutor.com. Your child will be able to use their library card to request a tutor seven days a week from 3-10 p.m. Your child will have access to over 3.5 million books and additional resources at no charge to them. Your child will have access to computers with internet access to assist with homework assignments, educational gaming, and printing services. Your child will have access to E-books, downloadable audio books, comic books, TV series, movies, and music through the library’s digital collection and Hoopla service. Your child will have access to SAT, ACT, ASVAB test preparation resources. Your child will have access to computers for applying to jobs and colleges. Your child will have access to hand-held portable educational gaming devices.

A library card would make a nice stocking stuffer. For information visit the Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St., or call 843-549-5621.