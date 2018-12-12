Lady Hawks off to 2-0 start in region

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks are off to a 2-0 start in Region II-A after a last second win over Dorchester Academy (55-54) and a victory over Jefferson Davis (42-13). Colleton Prep is now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Trailing Dorchester Academy 54-52, senior Meredith Ware hit a three-point shot on a pass from Heather Davis to give the Lady Hawks the first region win of the season. Ware recorded a double-double in the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Langley Harter had 17 points and six rebounds, and Anne Garrett Carter had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

This was the first loss of the season for the Lady Raiders. Elizabeth Huff led with 20 points and Savanna Varn recorded 11.

“Obviously, it was an awesome job executing down the stretch against a good Dorchester team,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “Our girls didn’t panic and did a great job executing off the one-out-of-two free throws Dorchester made at the end without a timeout. Everyone remembers Meredith Ware’s last-second shot, and it was awesome, but it was definitely a team effort to climb back into it.”

In the region win over Andrew Jackson, Harter led with 13 points and eight rebounds. Taylor Tomedolskey recorded eight points, three rebounds, four steals and five assists in the game. Ware added seven points and nine rebounds.

“We did a much better job starting quickly against Jefferson Davis,” said Gorrell. “We got ahead early and held it. We still have plenty to clean up, but after two close losses it was good to get back to 3-2 and see the girls get back-to-back wins. We will try to put a few more together.”