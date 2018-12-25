Lady Cougars set to play in Christmas tournament

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougars varsity basketball team improved to 11-2 overall after earning non-region wins over Oceanside Collegiate High School (46-16) and Bamberg (54-28) last week. The Lady Cougars dropped a road game against Region VIII-AAAAA Stall High School (34-31) Monday, December 17.

On the home win over Oceanside Collegiate Wednesday, December 19, Omari Kirkland scored 13 points to lead Colleton County. Scha’Mari Stephens added 9 points and Tiffany North added 6 points. Other scoring included Ashley Savage – 5, Donae Bowens – 2, Jada Frazier – 2 and Ashley Bowman – 1.

Against Bamberg on the road Friday, December 21, the Lady Cougars were led by Kirkland with 17 points. Other Lady Cougar scoring included Frazier – 12, Stephens – 8, Savage – 8, McClain – 3, Bowens – 2 and MaKayla Chisolm – 2.

“It was tough loss against Stall to start our week,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “We had too many turnovers in a game against a very good Warrior team. They are a lot like us in that they play hard. I was glad to see our players recognize their mistakes in the locker room. This was a game we will build from in the future.”

The Lady Cougars will participate in the North High School Christmas Tournament held Dec. 27 through Dec. 29. They are set to begin their Region VII-AAAA schedule Jan. 11 at home against Beaufort High School.