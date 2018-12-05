Lady Cougars pick up two W’s at home

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:16 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar varsity basketball team earned two home wins last week to start the 2018-19 regular season off on the right foot. The Lady Cougars earned a 44-36 win over Woodland High School Friday Nov. 30, then went on to defeat Wade Hampton High School 52-38 Saturday evening.

Against Woodland, Omari Kirkland led Colleton County with 10 points. Jada Frazier and Zy’Aire Johnson both scored nine points in the game, followed by Ashley Bowman with six points. Additional scoring included McClain 5, Stephens 2, Savage 2 and Bowers 1.

“I think we played better on offense the second half,” said Coach Perry Smalls following Friday night’s win over Woodland. “We had to fix some things in the locker room at the half. You can come in with a game plan and soon see that it isn’t working, and you need to make some adjustments, which is what happened. We had some players that stepped up and made some big plays and big shots during the third quarter.

“This team has a little more heart than last year’s team,” acknowledged Smalls. “We panicked a little in the fourth period, but we didn’t give the game away when we trailed by eight or nine points. That’s what I love about this team.

“On defense, Ashley Savage and Ashley Bowman really stepped up tonight and made some great plays,” said Smalls. “They had some key blocks and steals, and both are still learning. I used a Dabo quote this week – win today; meaning win at practice and the game is going to come to you. I felt like they really bought into what I was teaching this week, and when you have those types of players, you can really grow on and off the court. As a coach, you’ve got to be happy about that.”

Against Wade Hampton Saturday Dec. 1, Scha’Mari Stephens led the Lady Cougars’ scoring efforts with 15 points. Zy’Aire Johnson had 11 points and Omari Kirkland added 10. Other scoring included Frazier 7, Bowens 4, Savage 3, Adams 2 and Edwards 2.

“We played both sides of the ball hard tonight,” said Coach Perry Smalls.

Colleton County was scheduled to host Region VII-AAA opponent Battery Creek on Tuesday Dec. 4 and travel to Region III-A Williston-Elko on Friday Dec. 7.