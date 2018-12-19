Lady Cougars improve to 9-1

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougars improved to 9-1 after earning non-conference wins over Region VIII-AAAAA Ashley Ridge (41-40) and Bamberg (43-25) last week.

Against the Swamp Foxes on Wednesday Dec. 12, Colleton County’s Scha’Mari Stephens scored 15 points and Omari Kirkland added 14 points. Jada Frazier had seven points in the game.

Stephens also led the way against Bamberg with 18 points. Kirkland added 15 points.

“As the first half of our season is coming to an end, I like what I am seeing from the squad,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “I really like what we are doing on defense and my bench is playing better than we have in a while. If we can stay free from injury, we should be all right heading into region play. They are still playing hard every game and our motto and goal is to ‘win today.’”

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to travel to Stall High School Monday Dec. 17 and host Oceanside Wednesday Dec. 19.