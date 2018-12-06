Karen Whitaker | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Karen Whitaker

Lebby Funeral Home, Barnwell

Karen “Peggy” Mitchell Whitaker, 72, died December 3, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., December 7, 2018 at New Life United Methodist Church, Walterboro, with Reverend Kenneth Carter, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be at 4567 Hadwin Road – Orange Grove Community, Bamberg.