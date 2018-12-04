Joyce Colley | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | December 4, 2018 9:19 am
Joyce Colley
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Joyce Turner Colley, 77, entered into rest Monday morning, December 3, 2018.
Born July 19, 1941, in Marion County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Hudson Wesley Turner and the late Sarah Vernon Atkinson Turner.
A memorial service will be conducted 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Kevin Hinton officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.