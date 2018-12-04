Joyce Colley | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Joyce Colley

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Joyce Turner Colley, 77, entered into rest Monday morning, December 3, 2018.

Born July 19, 1941, in Marion County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Hudson Wesley Turner and the late Sarah Vernon Atkinson Turner.

A memorial service will be conducted 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Kevin Hinton officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony.