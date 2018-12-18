John Robert Thomas, IV | Obituaries

John Robert Thomas, IV

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. John Robert Thomas, IV, 60, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday evening, December 16, 2018, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Born August 3, 1958, in Pensacola, Florida, he was a son of Mrs. Mildred Warren Thomas and the late Mr. John Robert Thomas, III. John worked for a number of years in construction. He was known by many as “Captain John” from his years of fishing and owning Shrimp Trawlers, “Sassy Lady” and “Bounty” out of the Saint Helena Sound. He loved shrimping and hunting. Following his years in the shrimping industry, he worked at Discount Lumber in Walterboro, where he became a beloved icon and friend to many. He was a member of the South Carolina Shrimping Association and was also a member of Green Pond Baptist Church, where he was active in his attendance and dedicated to the church’s work.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Cottageville are: his wife, the light and love of his life for forty-three years, Mrs. Cynthia Setzer Thomas; two sons, John Thomas of Miami, Florida and Patrick Thomas of Cottageville; a brother, Mitch Thomas of Cottageville; and a sister Toni Schluter of Cottageville.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held 6 o’clock Friday evening, December 21, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend James W. Williams, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony until 8 o’clock that evening.