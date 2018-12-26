John Preacher | Obituaries

John Preacher

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. John Thomas Preacher, 64, of Walterboro, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

Born May 4, 1954 in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Chalmers Preacher and Clarice Ulmer Preacher. He worked for Dayco for 20 years and was also a retired carpenter. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church-Ruffin Charge. John was a talented musician and played the guitar, piano and saxophone. He enjoyed fishing and carpentry work, which he was also very talented at. Most of all, he was a devoted father who loved his family.

Surviving are: his daughter, Jessie Preacher Deal and her husband Tyler of Walterboro; wife, Deborah Preacher of Walterboro; step-son, David Burris of Walterboro; grandchildren, Carter Deal and Alise Burris; brother, Leon Preacher and his wife Annette of Ruffin; sisters, Joyce Castor of Ruffin, Shirley Judy of Ruffin, and Debbie Jones and her husband Tim of Ruffin; mother-in-law, Janie Rohde of Walterboro; sister-in-law, Mary Preacher of Cottageville; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Preacher.

The family will have a private memorial service.

Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.