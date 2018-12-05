Indians improve to 6-5 after back-to-back wins

By CINDY CROSBY

USC-Salkehatchie men’s basketball improved to 6-5 in non-conference play after back-to-back wins last week over Florida State Jacksonville (94-73) and South Georgia Tech (85-63).

Kevin Williamson scored 20 points and collected five rebounds in the win over Florida State Jacksonville. Dyshane Murphy scored 20 points and had five assists. In other scoring, Vince Cole scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Ahmad Rand had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Against South Georgia Tech, top-scorer was Tez Collins with 14 points. Other scorers included Dyshane Murphy 13 points and six assists; Ahmad Rand 11 points, fi rebounds, four blocks; Vince Cole 11 points, Jeremiah Neubia 10 points and Abed Abu-Khadier nine points, four assists.

Forward Ahmad Rand leads the NJCAA in blocked shots, recording 47 blocks in 10 games.

The Indians will be on the road for the next two games against Daytona State on Wednesday Dec. 5 and South Georgia State on Tuesday Dec. 11. The final home game before the holidays is scheduled Friday Dec. 14 against East Georgia State.

Sales scores 41 points for Salk women

The USC Salkehatchie women’s basketball team is currently 2-6 overall and 1-2 in NJCAA Division II Region 10. The Lady Indians fell to Wake Tech (70-65) Wednesday Nov. 28 and Louisburg (59-55) Saturday Dec. 1.

Against Wake Tech, Loni Sales scored 24 points to led Salkehatchie. Kayla Gilliard scored 18 points and Caliyana White added 12 points.

In the home loss to Louisburg, Sales again led with 17 points and seven rebounds. Gilliard scored 10 points with five rebounds and Kori Jones scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Salkehatchie will host Catawba Valley on Wednesday Dec. 5 in Allendale and Bryant & Stratton on Saturday Dec. 8.