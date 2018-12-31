Howard Jones, Jr. | Obituaries

Howard Jones, Jr.

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Howard Patrie Jones, Jr., 94, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday afternoon, December 28, 2018, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Born June 15, 1924, in Schenectady, New York, he was a son of the late Howard Patrie Jones, Sr. and the late Dorothy Grime Bruce.