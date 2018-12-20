Holiday hours at the library

The Colleton County Memorial Library holiday hours:

The library will be closed December 22 – 26 for Christmas. The library will be open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 27-28. The library will be open on Saturday Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Monday Dece. 31 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The library will be closed on Tuesday Jan. 1 for New years day and will reopen with normal hours beginning January 2.