Holiday hours at the library

December 20, 2018

The Colleton County Memorial Library holiday hours:

The library will be closed December 22 – 26 for Christmas.    The library will be open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 27-28.   The library will be open on Saturday Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Monday Dece. 31 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The library will be closed on Tuesday Jan. 1 for New years day and will reopen with normal hours beginning January 2.

